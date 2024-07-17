‘Time Is Running Out’: Families of Hamas Hostages Plead for Action at RNC

July 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The families of American hostages held by Hamas pleaded for help from both political parties at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, as they marked the grim milestone of 285 days since the U.S. citizens were taken captive.



