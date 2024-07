Today in Supreme Court History: July 17, 1862

July 17, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

7/17/1862: Congress enacts the Confiscation Act, which empowers the government to seize the property of the rebels. The Supreme Court considered the constitutionality of that law in The Confiscation Cases (1873).

