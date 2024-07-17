Vance, Vance, Revolution

July 17, 2024

J.D. Vance touted his working-class roots and promised to fight on behalf of American's "forgotten communities" in his first public address since being selected as President Donald Trump's running mate. The U.S. senator from Ohio capped off day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the enthusiasm and lack of disorder stand in stark contrast to the Democratic Party's ongoing public meltdown. Republicans are united and optimistic, whereas Democrats can't credibly claim to know who will be on their party's ticket next month when they convene in Chicago. The post Vance, Vance, Revolution appeared first on .



