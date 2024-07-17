Was Covering Up Biden’s Condition a Quarter Billion Dollar Fraud?

The Biden campaign might be the single greatest act of financial fraud in history. “Last month I co-hosted the single largest fund-raiser supporting any Democratic candidate ever, for President Biden’s re-election,” former ER actor George Clooney revealed in a New York Times op-ed calling for him to drop out. “It’s devastating to say it, but the …



Read More...