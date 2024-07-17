Wife of Washington Post Columnist Who Spent Almost a Decade Calling Trump a Foreign Agent Gets Indicted for Being an Unregistered Foreign Agent

Federal authorities have indicted the wife of Max Boot, a deranged leftist who works for the Washington Post, for operating as an unregistered foreign agent for South Korea. Which is honestly kind of hilarious given how Boot is one of those TDS morons who accused Trump of being a foreign agent without any evidence.

Federal authorities have indicted the wife of left-wing Washington Post columnist @MaxBoot for illegally operating as a foreign agent for South Korea. Boot's wife previously worked for the CIA.

He’s also one of those Zelensky simps who begs the American government to send even more countless billions to Ukraine, which isn’t a surprise given how his unregistered foreign agent wife used to work for the CIA.

