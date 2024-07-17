WTI Extends Gains As Crude Inventories Tumble To Lowest Since Feb
Tyler Durden Wed, 07/17/2024 - 10:42
Oil prices are surging this morning, playing catch up to gold and crypto, with all eyes on the official inventory and supply data for what happens next
DOE
Crude -4.87mm (-275k exp)
Cushing -875k
Gasoline +3.328mm
Distillates +3.454mm
US crude stocks fell for the third straight week (more than expected)
Source: Bloomberg
This draw dragged crude stocks down to their lowest since February...
Source: Bloomberg
The Biden admin added 650k barrels to SPR last week...
Source: Bloomberg
US crude production remains at record highs while rig counts fell to their lowest since Jan 2022...
Source: Bloomberg
WTI is extending gains after the crude draw...
Source: Bloomberg
Not a great picture for pump prices and inflation?
