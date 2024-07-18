Epidemic of Child Sex Abuse in School Sparks Outrage
July 18, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYOfficials and teachers at government schools across the nation have been raping and sexually abusing millions of captive children, even as school districts and the dishonest media work to cover up the scandals, according to researchers. The scale of the horror dwarfs the abuse of children by Roman Catholic clergy. New research confirms that sexual …
