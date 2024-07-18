‘Great Conversations’: Vivek Ramaswamy Opens up About Planning a Cabinet Position in Next Trump Admi

July 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Daily Signal)—Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur, told The Daily Signal that he has had “great conversations” with Donald Trump about a potential Cabinet position if Trump wins a second term as president in November.

When The Daily Signal asked whether he would take a Cabinet position in a new Trump administration, Ramaswamy confirmed that he has discussed the issue with the former president.

“I’m going to look at whatever allows me to have the largest possible impact,” he said Wednesday just outside the Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is taking place. “President Trump and I have had some great conversations, and what we’re aligned on is that we want it to be something of major impact. And stay tuned for what that may be.”

Ramaswamy gave an impassioned floor speech Tuesday night at the RNC, pledging support for Trump and delivering messages to black Americans, immigrants, and young Americans that he said the media doesn’t want them to hear.

An entrepreneur, Ramaswamy rose to prominence through his books exposing the Left’s “woke” ideology. He structured his campaign on defeating the U.S. government’s deep state in a “second American Revolution.”

BREAKING: @VivekGRamaswamy confirms to me that he's had "great conversations" with President Trump about a Cabinet position. He teases that it will be "something of major impact." https://t.co/WlNGNP4XIt pic.twitter.com/vPheTqTRM9 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) July 18, 2024

The post ‘Great Conversations’: Vivek Ramaswamy Opens up About Planning a Cabinet Position in Next Trump Admi appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...