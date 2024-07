New White House Doctor Sadly Informs Biden Only Cure For COVID Is Euthanasia

July 18, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington sources report that the White House received "a real downer of a prognosis" yesterday after Dr. Pillary Schminton informed President Biden that the only known cure for COVID is euthanasia.



Read More...