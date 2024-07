Pelosi Will Do “Everything in Her Power” To Get Biden Off the Ticket: Report

July 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) privately told President Joe Biden last week that she fears his reelection campaign will hurt the Democrat Party as a whole in November. The post Pelosi Will Do “Everything in Her Power” To Get Biden Off the Ticket: Report appeared first on .



Read More...