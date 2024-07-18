The Remarkable GOP Convention

July 18, 2024

There's never been a political speech like Donald Trump's address to the 2024 Republican National Convention. The former president's narration of the attempt on his life was gripping television. When he kissed the fireman's helmet of Corey Comperatore, the husband and father who was killed during the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, last weekend, he created an indelible image. The Trump who appeared on stage was humble, gracious, contemplative.



