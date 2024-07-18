Watch Live: Tucker, Hulk Hogan. & Dana White Intro Trump's Address To RNC

It's the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention - and it's going to be a big one.

7:30 p.m. Central

Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network

7:30-8 p.m. Central

Carrie Ruiz

Hulk Hogan, former professional entertainer and wrestler

Annette Albright

8-9 p.m. Central

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Eric Trump

Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship

9-10:30 p.m. Central

Former President Donald J. Trump

Watch Live: