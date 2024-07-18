Watch Live: Tucker, Hulk Hogan. & Dana White Intro Trump’s Address To RNC
Tyler Durden Thu, 07/18/2024 - 20:32
It's the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention - and it's going to be a big one.
7:30 p.m. Central
Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network
7:30-8 p.m. Central
Carrie Ruiz
Hulk Hogan, former professional entertainer and wrestler
Annette Albright
8-9 p.m. Central
Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Eric Trump
Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship
9-10:30 p.m. Central
Former President Donald J. Trump
Watch Live:
