Hints That It Will NOT Be Harris

The Democrat Party’s actions should make it more apparent to a larger group of Americans that the Democrat goal is to stay in power and not to do what is best for America. As much as their allies in the mainstream media wish to pretend Biden’s decline is recent, that decline was noticed years ago by Conspiracy Identifiers throughout the Republican party. Biden’s Sunday drop-out and the subsequent endorsements of Harris, or lack of endorsements, tell a story. If Biden’s not well enough to continue a campaign, but he’s not stepping down from the Presidency, Democrat elites do not trust that Kamala Harris will not throw more mud on the Democrat Party serving the balance of Biden’s term. This also hints that what I will call the Agnew Plan is in full swing. I will say this is only a theory, but one based on examining the greed for power of the Democrats.

The Agnew Plan – eliminate the Vice President before you get rid of the President, was used during Nixon’s fall. Except in this case, Biden stays in power long enough to see Harris go and appoints an un-electable to the VP slot before his own exit by the 25th Amendment. Then that VP becomes President and gets to appoint a VP, another un-elected person, and Democrats get a few months to run the country with two unelected, conceivably un-electable radicals at the helm. They’ve bypassed the American voters input in the process, ignored their Primary Election results for a candidate they knew all along was failing and in failing health, and a new puppet of the Democrat elites’ choosing is in play. I’ll go a step further. If Democrats were confident of Harris, they’d have announced intention to use the 25th Amendment to make her President right away. Expect the elites to find a way to move her out of the way to leave that VP slot open for Biden to make an appointment.

Look at the endorsements of Kamala, they tell of in-fighting within the Democrat elite circle, between the Clintons and Obamas. Clintons endorsed Kamala – she needs a VP, right, maybe Hillary? President Obama did not endorse her. (Wouldn’t the Dems love Michelle Obama to check all the DEI boxes as the first woman President? Wouldn’t that energize the base that hasn’t connected that Biden’s term has really been Barack’s 3rd term in office, as Biden’s handler?)

My theory has a scandal removing Kamala or even an overdose, Michelle Obama being installed as VP by Biden, his exit by the 25th Amendment soon after, Michelle Obama’s ascension to the Presidency in time to generate photo ops and regain control of the mainstream media in advance of the November election, and her appointment of Gretchen Whitmer or Hillary Clinton or insert your favorite Democrat radical here as her VP.

The current financial state of the DNC plays a role here too, as they head into the general election without much cash. It only took the Democrat Elites withholding of $90 Million from the DNC to force Biden’s hand and disenfranchise Democrat voters in favor of the elites’ decision. In the 2016 presidential race, Hillary manipulated the DNC to name her the nominee with a much-needed infusion of money from the Clinton Foundation. Without it, the DNC could not run in the general election. That move effectively squashed Bernie Sanders’ looming victory over Clinton in the Primaries. Some say history repeats itself, and it does when it comes to the DNC running out of money in the Primaries and the opportunity that void provides to control the party’s nominee.

The next weeks and months will tell just how desperate Democrats are to hold the presidency if the failed DEI-inspired Secret Service effort to guard Trump hasn’t already.

