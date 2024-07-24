Election Interference: Secret Service Pushes Trump Rallies Indoors

The United States Secret Service wants President Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign to move their historic rallies indoors instead of doing the one job they have assigned to them.

Between the failed assassination attempt against Trump and the subsequent resignation of the Secret Service’s diversity hire director, Kimberly Cheatle, the stage was set for what should only be viewed as election interference.

Sundance at The Last Refuge agreed:

According to multiple reports, the Secret Service told President Trump to stop holding outdoor MAGA rallies. That part doesn’t come as a surprise, not because of any security risk, but because in the manufactured optics of the 2024 election Team Chicago cannot maintain the illusion of massive Kamala support. The contrast is against their interests.

Unfortunately it appears the Trump campaign has agreed to accept the restriction.

Former President Donald Trump plans to stop holding outdoor rallies like the one where he was shot in the ear by a sniper earlier this month in Pennsylvania, according to two sources familiar with his campaign’s operations. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 24, 2024

Nobody could blame Trump or members of his family for taking his security seriously. Indoor venues are generally easier to defend because of the limited space to cover. But this move greatly limits the venues and cities where Trump can hold rallies. With crowds in the tens of thousands, his team will have to secure locations well ahead of time which hampers them strategically.

Mark this as a win for the Deep State.

