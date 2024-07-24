Elon Musk Says Report Of $45 Million Monthly Donation To Pro-Trump Super PAC Was "Made Up Fiction By WSJ"

Elon Musk was spotted Wednesday in the US Capitol Building ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to lawmakers as the war in Gaza continues into its ninth month.

A reporter asked Musk, "Are you still going to donate to Trump? Are you still donating $45 million?"

Musk replied, "At no point did I say that I was donating $45 million a month for Trump. That was a fiction made up by the Wall Street Journal."

On July 16, The Wall Street Journal reported that "people familiar with the matter" said Musk committed $45 million monthly to a new super political-action committee supporting the former president.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Jordan Peterson, the billionaire said, "What's been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump."

Musk has often criticized mainstream corporate media for inaccurate reporting.

