Watch: Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Jet Ski Washes Up On Istanbul Beach

Ukraine's military intelligence service has deployed kamikaze drone boats against Russian military vessels. These sleek, small boat drones have a low radar signature, making them extremely difficult to detect. They are equipped with GPS, optical sensors, a satellite dish (in some cases), and, of course, explosives.

The unmanned boats are being used to target Russian military vessels and infrastructure across the Black Sea. Ukraine has claimed numerous times these drones have sunk and damaged Russian military ships.

Now, Ukraine's military resourcefulness appears to be converting jet skis into kamikaze weapons. This may give Houthi rebels an idea in the critical maritime chokepoint of the southern Red Sea.

"An unmanned jet ski loaded with cameras, military equipment and explosives, believed to belong to Ukrainian forces, was found on Çatalca Beach in Istanbul," Turkish media outlet Bengü Türk wrote on X.

🇺🇦🇹🇷 İstanbul Çatalca Sahili’nde Ukrayna güçlerine ait olduğu tahmin edilen üzerinde kamera, askeri malzeme ve patlayıcı madde yüklü insansız bir jet ski bulundu. pic.twitter.com/sbLTq8Nj2T — BENGÜ TÜRK (@benguturktv) July 25, 2024

Is that SpaceX's Starlink dish?

What's very clear to military officials worldwide is how drones have transformed the modern battlefield across land, air, and sea domains in Ukraine. Everyone is watching and taking notes.

Drones represent an evolutionary rather than revolutionary change to warfare, and that's also evident in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as the world's greatest navy (US Navy) fails to counter Houthi boat and aerial drone threats.