Where we stand in mid-2024

It is still only a few weeks into Anno Libertatus 248, and just 233 years ago, the following document (unmarked up, of course) was produced. With very high hopes.

Today, the mark-ups show that document is increasingly “null and void.” Oh, everyone pays lip service to it, but really enforce it? Hardly. And as L. Neil Smith (and others) were fond of pointing out, it had no enforcement clause. Oh, we pretend that the Nine Nazgul (SCOTUS) enforce it. And every military member of the United States Armed Forces takes an oath or pledge to defend it. But then they go forth and act in violation of it – at the express order and with the permission of members of the Legislative and Executive Branches. Who also take such an oath.

IF oaths were not already considered worthless by the Creator, the casual, daily (if not hourly) violation of those oaths to “defend and protect” prove how totally zero meaning they have. (For painful fun, and to get yourself branded as a heretic, subversive, and enemy of the state, sometime ask a cop, a town official, or a county elected official about how well they are protecting one of those ten articles up above. First, of course, ask them to tell you what one of them means. (No, even the most stupid of politicians and government enforcers will be able to sort of quote the first two. Ask about the 5th or 6th. You will surely enjoy the way they squirm. Until it gets painful to realize what that ignorance does to you, your property, your livelihood, and so much more.)

Here in the last few weeks, the news is full of the most recent attacks by politicians – of both old parties and most of the new ones – on several of the unalienable rights supposedly protected by that marked-up piece of paper. Our lives, our liberties, and our property (to say nothing of our happiness!) are constantly being attacked, curtailed, belittled, and toyed with by the parasites who claim to be our lords and masters. And in accordance with the laws some of them pass, and others pass on – when even a reader at sixth-grade level can tell you they are not “constitutional” after a bit of study.

Study they are not given by most teachers. Not just in the public, government-run, tax-funded schools. But in private schools and far, far too many home-schools. Because those teaching the children were indoctrinated with the garbage about how wonderful our governments are, and how blessed we are to be free.

So where do we stand on this hot July day? Certainly not proud and free in our hard-won but now stolen liberties. Burdened more and more by taxes and fees, laws and regulations, and arrogant and stupid parasites from the White House right to the nearest precinct house and public works shop and office. To say nothing of out on the streets, on the sidewalks, and right in our own homes.

We have to learn and teach more and more – especially to our children – to just say no. Freedom = I won’t. And a few more trite phrases with a lot more meaning if we live up to them. “There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.”

And not just say it. But mean it. And act on it – even if our actions are just refusing to do what our “betters” tell us to do.



