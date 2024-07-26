22 Year Old Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Seattle Fire Truck

A 22-year-old man was arrested this week after allegedly stealing a Seattle Fire Department truck, according to KOMO.

On Wednesday morning, the man rode a scooter to the truck, entered it, activated the lights and sirens, and attempted to drive away around 3:30 a.m. on the 9200 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

The suspect couldn't deactivate the parking brake and only managed to drive around the corner before exiting the vehicle, the report said.

A witness reported seeing a man on a scooter ride up to a fire engine, get on, and drive away with its lights and sirens on, additional reporting said.

Police then arrived, confirmed with Seattle Fire Department employees that a fire engine had been stolen.

"The firetruck involved was from South Park-based Engine 26, as noted by the SFD incident log," the West Seattle Blog reported.

The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for motor vehicle theft. According to police, the truck was returned to the Seattle Fire Department.

Hoodline reported that this incident is the suspect's ninth arrest in nine months.

Previous arrests led to short stints in custody, except for his most recent one from June 20 to July 1 for two stolen-vehicle cases, with hearings set for early August.

Despite frequent arrests, he has no past felony convictions.