Apple's iPhone Falls Out Of China's Top Five As Domestic Brands Soar In Popularity

New quarterly smartphone shipment data in China reveal that domestic handset makers have secured all five top spots, pushing Apple from number 5 to number 6.

Canalys research shows China's smartphone market recorded 10% year-on-year growth in the second quarter, with shipments exceeding 70 million units.

A further breakdown of the report:

Vivo reclaimed the number one spot by shipping 13.1 million units, capturing a 19% market share. This growth, a 15% increase over the previous year, was driven by strong performance in offline channels and robust online sales during the "618" e-commerce festival. OPPO held onto second place, shipping 11.3 million units, buoyed by the launch of its new Reno 12 series. HONOR was third, with shipments of 10.7 million units, marking a 4% year-on-year increase. Huawei followed closely, taking fourth place with shipments of 10.6 million units, though its growth has slowed slightly. Xiaomi saw a 17% year-on-year increase and re-entered the top five by shipping 10 million units. The significant marketing buzz this quarter surrounding Xiaomi's first electric car, the SU7, was one of the contributors to solid sales of its K70 and flagship 14 series.

Here's the focus:

"Apple ranked sixth with a market share of 14%, a decrease of 2% from the second quarter of the previous year."

Canalys Research Analyst Lucas Zhong said, "It is the first quarter in history that domestic vendors dominate all the top five positions."

Despite Apple's aggressive discounts in the world's largest smartphone market, Tim Cook & company couldn't hold on to the number five spot as market share deteriorated in the quarter.

Apple faces intense competition from Huawei, and Chinese consumers are increasingly abandoning foreign brands for domestic ones as the tech war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.