FBI Director Suggests Trump’s Ear Just Spontaneously Exploded

July 26, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In his testimony before Congress, FBI Director Christopher Wray proposed a bold new theory about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying that it was possible that there was, in fact, no assassination attempt at all and that Trump's ear might have spontaneously exploded.



