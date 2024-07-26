Former Aide To NY Governor Hochul's House Raided By FBI

A home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was raided by the FBI earlier this week, according to NBC.

The Manhasset house was owned by Linda Sun, who served as the deputy chief of staff to the governor, the report says.

The FBI commented earlier this week stating it had carried out “court-authorized law enforcement activity”, but refusing to provide further details.

NBC reported that per her LinkedIn profile, Sun served as a senior advisor on business development, legislative priorities, and "constituent affair engagement" while deputy chief of staff from 2021-22, overseeing executive operations.

After working for the governor, Sun transitioned to the role of deputy commissioner for strategic business development at the state Department of Labor.

In May 2023, she began working as a campaign manager, creating a budget for advertising.

Earlier this year, the FBI also raided the homes of Winnie Greco, a staffer for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in the Bronx, according to the Associated Press.

Greco, a former fundraiser and current director of Asian affairs for the mayor, was under investigation following allegations she promised an employee a job in exchange for renovating her kitchen, as reported by The City.

Last year, the FBI also raided the homes of Brianna Suggs, a fundraiser for Adams, and Rana Abbasova from the mayor’s international affairs office, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for Adams stated that the mayor expects ethical behavior from all employees.

Adams' spokesperson said: “Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines.”

“As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway.”

What is going on in New York?