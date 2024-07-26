Gab Founder Says Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks 'May Have Had Account' - Was Pro-Biden

Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old resident of Bethel Park, PA who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump may have had an account on social media alternative website Gab. He apparently used the platform to spread messages in support of President Joe Biden, indicating a progressive political leaning. Gab CEO Andrew Torba says he has received “an emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency” pertaining to a specific account linked to Thomas Crooks.

The account @epicmicrowave (which the CEO stressed he has been “unable to confirm” was definitely Crooks’) “posted on the site nine (9) times total,” Torba tweeted just 30 minutes after getting the law enforcement request.

🚨Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform. We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him.



The… pic.twitter.com/BcJrZJ4Yhk — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) July 24, 2024

Torba noted in the post that:

"We are disclosing this information at significant personal and business risk. If the past is any guide, defying the D.C. consensus by publishing the first definitive evidence that the shooter was a Biden supporter - something Democrats and their media allies have tried to cover up and deny at every turn - has a high probability of resulting in significant political and media backlash."

“We have saved the account data pending receipt of a search warrant,” he stated.

Comments made by @epicmicrowave defend Biden policies including his Covid lockdown policies and immigration policies, while attacking those critical of illegal immigration.

The poster wrote:

'Biden executive orders don’t incentivize human trafficking as human traffickers aren’t interested in citizenships, likewise the majority of illegal immigrants are not criminals and in fact some studies (such as the one linked below) show lower rates of crime committed by these individuals.'

In related developments, the FBI did confirm that Crooks had searched for information about both Trump and Biden before the assassination attempt on July 13th. The FBI disclosed that the 20-year-old had looked up dates for Trump’s appearances and the Democratic National Convention (DNC), where Democrats are now expected to nominate Kamala Harris for president.

The FBI noted that Crooks also researched information on the Kennedy Assassination, including “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy.”

It has been nearly two weeks since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, PA and there is still very little personal information available on Thomas Crooks. The info that has been released is often contradictory. Most suspicious of all is the utter lack of social media and web traffic related data. For a 20-year-old in America, this seems impossible.

Reports of Steam and Instagram accounts in the Crooks' name have proven to be fake. The Gab announcement, if accurate, would be the first solid indication of a political motive behind the shooting. It may be years before any facts are released by the FBI and other agencies giving the public a better picture of who Thomas Crooks really was.