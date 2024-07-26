Seller On Amazon Sold Merch Reading “The Only Good Trump Is A Dead One”

Seller On Amazon Sold Merch Reading "The Only Good Trump Is A Dead One"

"Why are you allowing a shirt to be sold that seems to encourage lunatics to attempt to kill members of the Trump family?" commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck asked Amazon & founder Jeff Bezos on X, referring to Amazon allowing a seller earlier this week to offer merchandise with the slogan "The Only Good Trump Is A Dead One."

Starbuck said, "Just searched and @Amazon has hoodies too!" 

Starbuck's post garnered nearly 800k reads by Friday morning. He said the anti-Trump merch was removed from the Amazon online store on Thursday evening

Elon Musk chimed in, "This is messed up." 

After a FOX Business investigation into the anti-Trump shirts on Thursday afternoon, Amazon told the media outlet that the shirts were removed "due to non-compliance with our guidelines."

"Amazon does not allow products that promote, incite or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views," Amazon stated on its website.

Here's what X users are saying about anti-Trump gear on Amazon:

Sigh, Amazon. Who vets these products internally? 

