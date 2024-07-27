Just Like The Usurper, Kamala Harris Is Not A Natural Born Citizen & Here’s The Evidence (Video)

“Thou shalt in any wise set him king over thee, whom the LORD thy God shall choose: one from among thy brethren shalt thou set king over thee: thou mayest not set a stranger over thee, which is not thy brother.” – Deuteronomy 17:15 No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time …



Read More...