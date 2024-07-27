Olympics Opening Ceremony Features Dancing Drag Queens And Bizarre Symbology

Sports spectacles like the Olympics, the Super Bowl, the Commonwealth Games and a host of other events have become increasingly political in their messaging and their pageantry in recent years. Furthermore, the symbology on display during these performances has become more and more bizarre.

As we noted in May, the signs were not good for the Summer Games when it was revealed that drag queens and trans activists would be carrying the Olympic Torch in preparation for opening ceremonies. Olympic torch bearers are supposed to be chosen from a list of people with significant contributions to their communities. It's hard to say what contributions trans activists have made to any community, but the announced "theme" of the Summer Games held in Paris helps to explain their presence.

The stated tenets for Olympics 2024 are: Community, Diversity and The Collective. In other words, the theme of this year's Olympic Games is woke.

The event was planned by "queer artistic director" Thomas Jolly (pictured below), who said he "wants everyone to feel represented." Yet another example of gay activists unable to control their impulse to project their sexual preferences on everything, even sporting events.

Opening Ceremonies have launched in France with much fanfare, though the rest of the world is not very interested. In the US, the Summer Games in Paris are expected to hit record low ratings; even lower than the Winter Games in Beijing in 2022. When you see what has become of the Olympics today, it's easy to understand why.

The ceremony in Paris features strange performances from a horde of drag queens, including sexualized dancing and an LGBT recreation of The Last Supper.

Actual opening ceremony of the Olympics.



This isn’t parody.



RIP Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5gk1yObldB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2024

Yikes. That's not the kind of thing most people want to sit down to watch on a nice summer evening with their kids. Another example of odd symbology was the display of a metal horse with a rider in white galloping across the River Seine.

The horse and rider, more disturbing than beautiful, were followed by 85 boats carrying almost 7,000 athletes from 205 countries down the River Seine. The display came just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed rail networks caused travel chaos across France. The opening ceremony was the first in Olympics history to be featured outside of the main stadium.

The metallic horse is oddly reminiscent of a performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK, which featured "dreamers" worshiping and appeasing a giant metallic bull while commentators discussed the enslavement of women.

Make of this what you will, but it's clear that major national and international games have changed dramatically in the past decade. The spectacle is no longer meant to entertain, but to propagandize. And, just as we have seen with woke theatrical entertainment and the collapse of the movie box office in recent years, audiences are dwindling for sporting events with political messaging.