Tucker Carlson Endorses Noahide Laws: Tells Ari Shaffir He’s Been Reading The Talmud, ‘It’s Very Interesting’ (Video)

First, let me preface this by saying that I think Tucker Carlson presents well, but I am always reserved with him due to his CIA-tied history, which I suspect is still in place and he has been moved out of FOX to start his own venture to continue to keep the masses in the system …



Read More...