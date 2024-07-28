Lithium Battery Fire Sparks Traffic Mayhem Across California Desert

Lithium Battery Fire Sparks Traffic Mayhem Across California Desert

Some X users have described the traffic chaos near Baker, California, on the northbound lanes of I-15 as 'carmageddon.' This followed road closures on Friday that extended well into the weekend due to an overturned truck carrying lithium-ion batteries that ignited on fire. 

As of early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol wrote on X, "I-15 N/B at Harvard Rd remains closed," adding, "Crews are currently grading the dirt around the trailer housing the hazardous material. Heavy-duty equipment is on scene, and efforts to move the trailer will continue once deemed safe for the crews." 

"A crisis situation is unfolding in the California desert. Thousands of people headed to Las Vegas have been stuck on the I-40 for many hours, running out of gas and water. This is all due to the lithium battery truck fire that closed down I-15 yesterday," X user Las Vegas Locally wrote on X late Saturday afternoon. 

Drivers caught in the massive traffic backup were furious. 

"A different sort of energy crisis, also caused by alternative energy (a lithium battery fire)," X user Josh Young wrote. 

The dangers of the 'green' energy transition are not being disclosed to the American people by radical leftists in the White House. There is limited transparency and unaccountability.

Let's not forget that lithium-ion batteries contain a lot of energy and can spontaneously enter into a 'thermal runaway,' in other words...

See here: 

Though caused by a traffic accident rather than occurring spontaneously, the latest battery fire in the California desert highlights a major issue: firefighting crews nationwide are unprepared for EV fires.

