Strong Majority Blame Diversity Hire Harris as Much as They Blame Dementia Joe for Regime’s Failed Policies

Hold onto your hats, folks, because it looks like the Democrats might be in for a bumpy ride in 2024. According to a poll that Breitbart News got their hands on, a whopping 68% of respondents think that Kamala Harris’s record is basically the same as Joe Biden’s over the past four years. And if you thought that was bad, 66% of people also think that policy-wise, Harris is just Biden in a pantsuit.

But wait, there’s more! When asked about the most important issues for the 2024 election, voters ranked inflation, the economy, immigration, national security, and crime as their top five concerns. Abortion? That’s way down at number six. “Democracy” is number seven. Guns, climate change, and social justice issues are bringing up the rear.

Now, let’s talk about Harris’s approval rating. It’s underwater, with 51% of people saying they view her unfavorably. And when asked whether Biden’s decision to drop out of the race was a “political decision” or a “patriotic decision,” 53% said it was political.

But here’s the kicker: only 41% of people think that Democrats should just hand the nomination to Harris. A whopping 48% think there should be an open process. Even moderate voters are split down the middle on this one.

And if you thought Harris’s favorability rating was bad before, just wait. In the span of a few days, it dropped a net seven points. That’s a seven-point swing against any politician in just three days. That’s like finding out your favorite ice cream flavor now made with broccoli.

So, what do people associate most with Harris? The border and immigration, coming in at a whopping 26%. The second-place association is “president of the Senate” at 17%, and “crime/police funding” is in third place at 15%. No other issue even broke double digits.

And when asked who better unifies the country, 44% said Trump, and 43% said Harris. In swing states, Trump’s number grew to 47%, and Harris’s shrunk to just 44%.

In conclusion, it looks like the Democrats might have a bit of a mess on their hands with Harris as their presumptive nominee. But hey, at least they’ve got plenty of time to figure it out before 2024.

