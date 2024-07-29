Best 380 Self-Defense Ammo: Small Package Protection

July 29, 2024 |

Many argue that the 380 Auto doesn’t have enough knockdown power for self-defense. The same used to be said about the 9mm.

However, with recent bullet technology improvements, calibers that were once underpowered can be used for personal protection. I prefer to carry a 9mm Shield, but my wife would rather carry a 380 Kimber, so I began the search to find the best 380 self-defense ammo.

You’ll find my discoveries below based on ballistics, price, and reliability, though not all three did not equally weigh into my decision.

Best 380 Self-Defense Ammo

Best 380 Self-Defense Testing Procedure

To determine which is the best 380 ACP Self-Defense ammo, I took several brands with varying bullets to the range to test accuracy, reliability, and affordability.

Disclaimer* some guns like certain ammunition better than others. A Ruger LCP will like a different bullet type and brand than a Sig Sauer, which likes different ammo than a Glock.

That’s why buying several different brands and bullet types to test is the best option. You might find that Federal Hydra-Shok works better than Federal Punch, or it can’t shoot either of those without malfunctioning, but it shoots Speer Gold Dot flawlessly.

I was using a Kimber 380 Auto for testing purposes, so you might experience varying results.

During the ammo testing process, I consider many critical factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

Was the round designed for self-defense

Ballistic performance

Price

Performance at the range

Accuracy

The best self-defense round must be designed for personal defense. Many excellent target shooting rounds on the market don’t make good self-defense rounds, so the ammo that made this list was all designed for personal protection.

While I’m not a huge numbers guy, ballistic performance still matters. However, the rounds with the highest velocity and highest energy are not always the best.

Self-defense ammo is pricey so I don’t let the cost factor into my decision too much, but I understand we all want to get the most bang for our buck.

How well these rounds performed at the range is another important consideration I used when determining how to rank the following ammo. If it shot well and didn’t malfunction, it had a head start on the ammo that malfunctioned and jammed.

If you can’t hit the target, it doesn’t matter how well the bullet performs ballistically or if it never jams. So, I had to ensure these rounds were accurate by shooting a small target and punching tight groups.

My Top Picks For The Best 380 Self-Defense Ammo

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Jacketed Hollow Point with Polymer Tip

Bullet Weight: 90gr

Muzzle Velocity: 1,000 fps

Muzzle Energy: 200 ft-lbs

Pros

Trusted Brand

Solid Ballistics

Reliable

Unique Bullet Design

Cons

Expensive

Why I Chose It

Hornady Critical Defense is trusted by many concealed carriers, myself included. Neither my wife nor I have ever had a malfunction when shooting this ammo. That’s not to say it’s impossible, but malfunctions are definitely rare, so I know when I need it most, it will fire.

I’ve found these rounds to be incredibly accurate and capable of very tight groupings. When I miss with this ammo, I know I did something wrong. It was not the ammo’s fault.

The ballistics are comparable to all other bullets of this grain, so you’re not sacrificing anything ballistically when choosing to carry these rounds.

The polymer-tipped bullet makes it unique when compared to most other 380 ACP bullets. A polymer tip helps aid in accuracy and bullet expansion once it penetrates the target. Though it might not seem like much, the plastic tip helps this round stand above the rest.

If you still want to stick with the trusted Hornady brand but aren’t convinced that polymer-tipped bullets are for you, then check out Hornady American Gunner 380 ACP 90 Grain JHP. The bullet weight and ballistics are identical; the main difference is the lack of the plastic tip.

The one downside to this ammo is the price; it’s some of the most expensive on the market because it’s some of the most technologically advanced self-defense ammo. It’s not cheap ammo, but Hornady 380 ACP 90 Grain JHP is worth every penny when your loved one’s lives depend on it.

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Jacketed Hollow Point

Bullet Weight: 90gr

Muzzle Velocity: 975 fps

Muzzle Energy: 190 ft-lbs

Pros

Inexpensive

Solid Ballistics

Loaded in the USA

Cons

Lesser Known Brand in the US

Why I Chose It

Fiocchi Defense Dynamics 380 ACP 90 grain JHP ammunition is inexpensive compared to self-defense rounds from ammo companies like Hornady, Federal, and Remington, so you can practice with these rounds without breaking the bank.

Even though they’re easy on the wallet, they still offer ballistics that you’d expect from more expensive 380 ACP pistol ammo at a common bullet weight. While Fiocchi is rarely the first ammo brand people think of, it’s a common brand, especially for budget-friendly ammo options. It’s often my go-to brand for the range despite being lesser known amongst American shooters.

I love that these rounds are loaded in the USA, so they should go boom when you pull the trigger.

The one downside is that Fiocchi is still a lesser-known ammo company in the US, so your buddies might look at you a bit strange when you tell them about your recent ammo purchases.I don’t mind the strange looks from time to time, especially when the ammo performs as well as Fiocchi Defense Dynamics 380 ACP 90 grain JHP.

