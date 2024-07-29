Elizabeth Warren Says Kamala Harris To Grant Citizenship To Illegal Immigrants

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says that Kamala Harris 'will work with Congress' to provide a 'pathway to citizenship' for tens of millions of illegal migrants.

"I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship," Warren told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday. "All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done."

Elizabeth Warren:



“I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship [for the 10 million+ illegal aliens let in by the Biden-Harris administration]. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.” pic.twitter.com/wfO9qzgO7w — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 29, 2024

When Tapper pressed her to defend the disastrous Biden-Harris administration border policies, Warren blamed Congress!

"I don’t need to tell you voters overwhelmingly disapprove of how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the border," said Tapper. "By giving the nomination to one of the leaders of the border effort, aren’t Democrats doubling down on one of your party’s biggest vulnerabilities?"

To which Warren replied: "Border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize – and I know that Kamala Harris knows – this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress."

"We need the tools in order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants," she continued.

During a Saturday campaign rally in Minnesota, Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-PA), Harris is trying to artificially swell Democrat voter rolls.

"She wants to hand over control of our country to people who shouldn’t be here in the first place. And we cannot let her. And I have a message, a very simple message to the millions of illegal aliens who are in this country and shouldn’t be. If you are here, start packing your bags right now because Donald J. Trump is coming back into office," he said.