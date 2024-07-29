FDA to Illegally Grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to mRNA Bird Flu Shots, Just Like What Happened With COVID

July 29, 2024

It was illegal for the FDA to approve all those Operation Warp Speed shots for the CONvids because there were known treatments. Instead, they illegally authorized it and then attacked anything and everything that actually worked to make people well again. Now, they’re doing it again with the mRNA bird flu shots. Don’t fall for …



