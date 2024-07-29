Kamala Harris: Trojan Horse for Marxist America (Video)

In this eye-opening episode of The Liberty Report, host Alex Newman is joined by journalist Paul Ingrassia and author Trevor Loudon to expose the true radical nature of Kamala Harris and her connections to Marxist networks. They discuss the orchestrated media psyops presenting Harris as a popular candidate, her alarming history, and the dangerous implications of her potential presidency. Dive …



Read More...