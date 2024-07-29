Nicolás Maduro Is Stealing the Venezuelan Election

There’s no other way to put it. Venezuela’s socialist president Nicolás Maduro has used his government-controlled electoral authority to “win” reelection. Discrepancies between the exit polls and the “official” results are too great to attribute to margin of error.

Exit polls (Edison Research, WSJ):

Opposition leader González: 65%

Socialist dictator Maduro: 31% Results from the Election Council:

Socialist dictator Maduro: 51.2%

Opposition leader González: 44.2%

Maduro exit polls showed he lost by 34-points but the “official” Election Council results show he “won” by 7-points. That didn’t happen.

According to The Guardian:

After a six-hour delay in releasing the results of Sunday’s poll prompted international concern, Venezuela’s electoral council claimed Maduro had won with 51.21% of votes compared with 44.2% for his rival, the former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia. The council said that with about 80% of votes counted, Maduro had secured more than 5m compared with González’s 4.4m. Independent observers had described the election as the most arbitrary in recent years, even by the standards of an authoritarian regime that started with Maduro’s mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chávez. Critics blame Maduro for leading Venezuela into a crippling economic and social crisis, as well as turning the country into an increasingly repressive state where political opponents are routinely jailed and tortured.

As they say, you can vote yourself into socialism but you can’t vote yourself out of it.

