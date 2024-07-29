Socialism, tyranny, and local government San Francisco style

July 29, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

As her Democrat Party comrades and the media seek to convince us that dear Kammie is better than the Second Coming (the only possible successor to “the best American president ever”), let us take a look at some of her background.

She was the most stellar District Attorney the City and County of San Francisco ever had. Right? Clearly she had nothing to do with the modern trials and tribulations that place is suffering. Anyone paying attention to Babylon-by-the-Bay (or Sodom-by-the-Bay) knows that the crown jewel of California is in serious, serious trouble.

The signs of collapse and details of its ills and their causes would be gist for a thesis for a doctorate in some field of social studies. So we won’t go into details here.

It isn’t that the City Fathers of the City and County have given up. No, far from it. Indeed, they come up with ideas to stop the disasters befalling the city, now losing population as much as New York City.

But! The ideas are stupid. Example: As reported in Reason a while back, SanFran wants an ordinance allowing people to sue and punish businesses that do not give six months notice before they close. And also make an effort to find some other operator-owner to run the store or support some minority-member to start a store. Piled on top of California seeking to punish people who escape from California by taxing them? You start getting the picture of a city and nation (State) which is both collapsing and desperately seeking ways to keep that from happening. But stupidly.

So why is California so stupid? We think that a large part of that is San Francisco. The place is a cesspool and a breeding ground for stupidity and evil.

But why do we bash San Francisco so much?

There are several answers.

First, San Francisco is indeed (and pretty much always has been) Babylon-by-the-Bay. (Columnist Herb Caen also christened it “Baghdad-by-the-Bay.”) A focus and source of all kinds of evil. Indeed, except for the District of Criminals, the only cities that can compare to it in depravity and all kinds of evil are the East’s Chicago and the South’s New Orleans. But we think San Francisco is far, far below them.

Second, we personally know San Francisco to be a cesspool. Over a relatively long life, your writer/editor (Nathan) has lived in a whole lot of places: Northern, Eastern and Southwestern Colorado, West Texas, Eastern New Mexico, Eastern and Western Kansas, the Black Hills, far Northern Montana, Virginia, the Nordrhein in Germany. Briefly in Panama and Honduras. And twice at the Presidio of San Francisco, then shoulder to shoulder with the City and County of San Francisco. Then an Army post, the Presidio was an island of sanity in a sea of madness. (But sadly, still contaminated by the evil and squalid influences of San Francisco.)

Even 40 years ago, San Francisco was a nice place to visit and see (unlike much of it today) but no place to raise a family or lead a decent life. And full of just plain nastiness. Which has only grown worse since. More than a few people are eager to point out that dear Kammie was both a product and the cause of much of that nastiness.

Third, San Francisco is a major negative influence on both California and all of the States. This has been the case for several centuries, almost from its founding. There was a small Spanish-Mexican community (Yerba Buena) with a mission, existing before California rebelled against Mexico (aided by US and LDS troops). The mission tried, however frightfully and poorly, to save the local AmerInd people. But the Gold Rush, turned the city into the primary seaport for the gold fields. It was a magnet for criminals of all sorts and professions. Including politicians and publishers. (It’s still called Shanghai-ing, but the premiere location for being kidnapped and enslaved as a sailor on-board a sailing ship was the Barbary Coast, part of San Francisco.) Yellow journalism (Hearst) had a base in San Francisco. Opium and other contraband flowed through and lent their own aura.

The city has been and is a cesspool, a stinking rotten hive of villainy (Lucas’ writers no doubt had it in mind in creating Mos Eisley.) And the stench spreads to the four corners of the planet.

So what is the solution? We here at TPOL certainly do not know. But we do know that POTUS Kammie is sure to bring the problems to all Fifty States. And the world.

(We do know what is not the solution. It is not top-driven: neither Sacramento nor DC have the moral courage, the morality, or the means to clean it up. But don’t worry, they will throw money at it – thus increasing the corruption and evil nationally, making things worse.)

Election politics and electing “reform” governments and the like will not work: it just introduces new people. Most of whom succumb to the temptations of theft, power, influence, and vile behavior of every sort. Like Kammie.

So restoration will not work: it was doomed from its very beginnings, by the corruption inherent to 16th to 19th century Spain, its colonies, and especially its crown jewel of colonies, Nova Espana (Mexico). San Francisco is the “beneficiary” of much of a millennium of government iniquity.

(Note that Los Angeles shares a similar heritage. And then look at Ciudad Mexico, Caracas, Buenos Aires, Madrid, and Toledo, to name a few.)

Eradication? A drastic and inhumane action to say the least. And allowing the inhabitants to relocate elsewhere probably just corrupts those areas even more. We’ve been seeing that happen on a small scale for half a century. Imagine the impact of half-a-million San Francisco refugees flooding other parts of California, but also Nevada, Oregon, and many less-corrupt places!

And this is what dear Kammie brings to the table as she seeks to become POTUS. Trump is bad: she is worse.



Read More...