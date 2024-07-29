Treasury Sec Yellen Wants $3 Trillion A Year To Save Planet
July 29, 2024 | Tags: Free Markets, News, SONS OF LIBERTYIt’s wonderful how no one in the Biden administration can do their actual jobs, but they’re instant experts on how to end racism through equity and save the planet by spending mindboggling amounts of money. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that the global transition to a low-carbon economy requires $3 trillion in new capital each …
