What Kamala Harris’ Coronation Says About the Democratic Party

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman altogether flinch at the newfound media fawning over Vice President Kamala Harris' ascendancy to the top of the Democratic party's presidential ticket.

01:35—Cringe media honeymoon phase with Kamala Harris

21:23—GOP buyer's remorse with J.D. Vance

39:14—Weekly Listener Question

47:58—President Joe Biden proposes SCOTUS reforms

51:46—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Kamala's Fabricated Gen Z Appeal," by Liz Wolfe

"Media Coverage of 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Is Cringe," by Robby Soave

"America Deserves a Boring Vice President," by Bekah Congdon

"'Karens for Kamala?' Inside the White Women Zoom Call for Harris," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The Border Czar Illusion," by Liz Wolfe

"Even After the Harris-Biden Substitution, the Presidential Race Still Sucks," by J.D. Tuccille

"It's Been Easy To Forget How Bad Kamala Harris Is," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"J.D. Vance Is a Bridge to Trumpism Beyond Trump," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"J.D. Vance, Taxing the Childless, and the Power of Framing," by Ilya Somin

"The 'Pro-Worker' GOP Is Anti-Worker," by Veronique de Rugy

"Do Running Mates Matter? The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections," by Christopher J. Devine and Kyle C. Kopko

"Evaluating the impact of vice presidential selection on voter choice," by John Wihbey

"With Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Has Lost the Plot," by Peter Suderman

"The Bad News Bears Gets More Disturbing—and Awesome—Every Year," by Matt Welch

Despite its apparent brevity, it's going to be a very long election cycle. pic.twitter.com/1hn8VvhAAH — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) July 29, 2024

From the @AP: '"When she speaks, she speaks for me," Biden said, noting her past work as California's attorney general makes her specially equipped to lead the administration's response.'…The move echoes not only Obama's decision to deputize Biden but also Trump naming Vice… https://t.co/BjDNTr1KnN pic.twitter.com/1nnkYC6C5V — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) July 25, 2024

