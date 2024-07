Behavioral Scientists Now Believe Feminists Are Always Angry Because They Don’t Have A Man To Tell Them To Calm Down

July 30, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OXFORD — Eminent behavioral scientists at the University of Oxford have recently unveiled a new feminist theory of human emotions. Specifically, the theory holds that feminists are always angry because they don't have a man to tell them to calm down when they get angry.



