Huge Airstrikes Rock Densely-Populated Beirut Suburb As Israel's Retaliation Begins

Israel's anticipated big 'retaliation' has begun, apparently, after major airstrikes were felt in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Large smoke clouds were seen above a suburb in southern neighborhoods, sparking momentary panic and a large emergency response amid reported casualties.

An Israeli military statement quickly owned up to the attack: "The IDF targeted in Beirut the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and killed many Israeli civilians," a translated statement said.

The destruction is large in scale, and took place at around 8pm local time, still within daylight hours just before nightfall.

Earlier, a weekend missile attack from Lebanon (widely blamed on Hezbollah) killed 12 young people playing on a soccer field in the occupied Golan town of Majdal Shams.

Foreign Minister Katz told a state broadcaster over the weekend, "There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines." And soon after that, the country's war cabinet authorized the military to retaliate.

Massive Damage to the Building which was Struck just now by an Israeli Airstrike within the Haret Hreik Neighborhood in the Suburbs of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/DOB8dku3HH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced just after the Tuesday Beirut strikes, "Hezbollah crossed the Red Line."

Harrowing footage of the strike aftermath points to large-scale casualties given it is a densely-packed civilian area...

The Israeli regime has bombed the capital of Lebanon leaving Beirut in a state of emergency: if threats mean anything Tel Aviv should brace itself pic.twitter.com/RKC6T0sOfV — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 30, 2024

Given already there have long been fears of 'all-out' war in Lebanon, oil jumped on news of the attack.



Israel is quickly signaling that this was a 'limited' attack and that it doesn't seek full war in Lebanon. "At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines," the IDF said.

Bloomberg's live blog has cited Rosalind Mathieson, the outlet's news director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who comments:

There are signs Israel was aiming for an action that sent a message without triggering a full blown war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu has also been opening the door to fresh talks for a cease-fire with Hamas on Gaza - and that wouldn’t be possible if Israel is engaged in a ground conflict with Hezbollah.



Several Israeli news outlets reported earlier this week that the government was seeking a “limited but significant” action that sends a strong message to Hezbollah but ensures the situation doesn’t spiral out of control.

More footage showing the large scale of the aerial bombing...

BREAKING REPORTS: ISRAEL HAS BOMBED BEIRUT



Beirut has been Hezbollah’s red line pic.twitter.com/VTSViPCJ3w — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) July 30, 2024

Many regional analysts believe that a broader war in Lebanon will draw in Iran-backed groups and actors across the region, eventually leading to an open war between Tehran and Tel Aviv. Hezbollah sources are meanwhile denying that Israel killed the senior commander that was targeted on Tuesday.

developing...