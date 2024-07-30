Lawsuit: Ranked-Choice Voting Ballot Initiative Violates Arizona’s Constitution

July 30, 2024 | Tags: Elections, FEDERALIST

A proposed November ballot initiative seeking to implement ranked-choice voting in Arizona violates the state constitution, a lawsuit filed Friday alleges. Brought by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and three Arizona residents, the legal challenge contests the constitutionality of the Make Elections Fair Arizona Act, a potential ballot measure that would institute an open primary […]



Read More...