Lawsuit: Ranked-Choice Voting Ballot Initiative Violates Arizona’s Constitution

July 30, 2024   |   Tags: ,
I voted stickers on Election Day 2020A proposed November ballot initiative seeking to implement ranked-choice voting in Arizona violates the state constitution, a lawsuit filed Friday alleges. Brought by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and three Arizona residents, the legal challenge contests the constitutionality of the Make Elections Fair Arizona Act, a potential ballot measure that would institute an open primary […]


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x