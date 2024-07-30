MSNBC Guest Claims J.D. Vance Wanting There to Be More Children Makes Him “Kind of Racist”

July 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(DCNF)—MSNBC contributor Molly Jong-Fast claimed Tuesday that Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio was “kind of racist” because he wanted more women to have children.

Vance has come under fire for his 2021 comments on women without children at various events during his successful campaign for a Senate seat. Jong-Fast claimed that Vance, despite having biracial children, was using “an authoritarian playbook” before she labeled Vance, whose wife Usha is the daughter of Indian immigrants, as “cruel” and “racist.”

“This is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, that there need to be more white children, right?” Jong-Fast said. “That’s the idea that there is – this is about great replacement theory racism. This is what it is. So, don’t misunderstand him wanting more children. He wants a certain kind of, you know, racist thing. So, I would say it is true and attacking people for not having children is really cruel, right, because some people can’t have children.”

WATCH:

MSNBC Guest Claims JD Vance 'Wanting More Children' Makes Him 'Kind Of Racist' pic.twitter.com/EDLabsGTI0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2024

Democrats have celebrated the growth of racial minorities as good for their political prospects, according to multiple media reports. The best-selling 2002 book “The Emerging Democratic Majority,” by John Judis and Ruy Teixeira, cited “a new postindustrial metropolitan order in which men and women play equal roles and in which white America is supplanted by multiracial, multiethnic America” as part of its thesis, according to The New York Times.

Vance called out Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio during an October 2022 debate when Ryan attempted to attack him for allegedly promoting the conspiracy theory.

“What happens is my own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism, we’re sick of it,” Vance said to Ryan during the Oct. 17, 2022, debate. “You can believe in a border without being racist. You can believe in the country without being a racist. And this just shows how desperate this guy is for political power.”

“I know you’ve been in office for 20 years, Tim, and I know it’s a sweet gig,” Vance continued. “But you’re so desperate not to have a real job that you’ll slander me and slander my family, it is disgraceful.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The post MSNBC Guest Claims J.D. Vance Wanting There to Be More Children Makes Him “Kind of Racist” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...