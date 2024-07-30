New O’Keefe Video Exposes How Democrats Don’t Think Heels Up Harris Will Win and How They Lie to Donors to Secure Funds

July 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

A new undercover video from O’Keefe Media Group gives us an idea of how much confidence the democrats have in Border Czar Harris to win the election… which is basically none. In the video, DNC fundraising accountant Joyce Decerce (a man) elaborates on why Harris is unlikely to win, attributing her unpopularity to misogyny and racism, (because apparently that’s the only reason to dislike her) and admits that the left often deceives its base to secure donations.

BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors “I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala… pic.twitter.com/p2jCmwbEPu — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 30, 2024

Mr. Decerce also describes how the DNC caters to rich donors by promising them whatever they want to hear to obtain their financial support, only to disregard their wishes once in office. He mentions that some donors have withheld contributions this year due to concerns about Dementia Joe’s cognitive fitness for another term.

The post New O’Keefe Video Exposes How Democrats Don’t Think Heels Up Harris Will Win and How They Lie to Donors to Secure Funds appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



