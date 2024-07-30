North African Crime-Rate Explodes In Germany

Via ReMix News,

The crime rate of North Africans is soaring higher in Germany, with Moroccans and Tunisians now responsible for one murder every six days on average. However, other serious crimes, including assault, stabbings, and rape, are exploding as well, with the German left-liberal government overseeing an incredible increase in crime while refusing to deport offenders.

Compared to 2019, murder cases involving Tunisians increased by 110 percent and 67 percent for Moroccans. Last year, a Tunisian or a Moroccan committed a murder every sixth day in Germany, according to data from the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Germany: 11-year-old Moroccan participates in over 70 burglaries, leads youth gang. https://t.co/OxAX6trvnw — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 25, 2024

When it comes to sexual crimes such as rape, this group of North Africans is even more overrepresented in the crime data. The number of serious sexual offense cases like rape jumped 169 percent for Tunisians between 2019 and 2023 while Moroccans saw an increase of 65 percent in the same period, according to a report from Bild newspaper.

For assaults and robbery, nationals from these two North African nations were responsible for a total of 6,746 crimes in 2023, which equals 19 cases a day. This group of foreigners also is notorious for attacking police officers, with the number of such cases doubling since 2019.

The number of theft cases involving Moroccan suspects rose from 2,900 in 2019 to 5,501 cases in 2023, and among Tunisians by as much as 176 percent to 3,881 cases in 2023.

The only real numbers that are seeing any drop are in terms of deportations. In 2019, 319 Tunisians and 696 Moroccans were deported to their home countries. In 2023, these numbers fell to 273 Tunisians and 272 Moroccans — despite soaring crime from these two groups and an increasing number of people from these two countries arriving in Germany.

The migrant teen was handed a suspended prison sentence meaning he walked away from court on Thursday despite beating an opponent to death in an under-17s football tournament in Germany last year. https://t.co/t5lVCqF85u — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) March 8, 2024

The problem has much to do with the ruling government, with the Greens refusing to label these two countries, well known as tourist destinations for Germans, as “safe countries.” Germans, and even these migrants themselves, routinely take their vacations in these nations.

Even ultra-violent and criminal migrants from these countries can remain in Germany for years without any potential for deportation. As Remix News reported last week, one Moroccan migrant has committed well over 100 crimes in the last 10 years — and despite a standing deportation order and multiple prison stints — he has never been deported back to this home country. Just this month, he triggered four police operations in a matter of 24 hours.

Germany: Moroccan migrant pushes 55-year-old passenger to his death at famed train station, had just been released by police for assault and pickpocketing https://t.co/OxUOzQNvJY via @RMXnews — Johnr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇲🥋 (@johnisitme) July 15, 2024

Despite the numerous asylum claims from these nations, the rate of their cases being accepted as actual political persecution is close to zero percent. Most of them are, in reality, economic migrants who travel through numerous safe countries to enjoy Germany’s social welfare system. In many cases, these countries have no interest in taking back criminals who may cause serious problems in their host nation.

The crime rate is not only exploding for these two groups; Germany’s foreign population overall has brought a tremendous amount of criminality with it. In 2023, there was a record share of foreign crime in the data, with 41 percent of all crimes committed by foreigners. For serious crimes like rape and murder, foreigners account for 6 out of every 10 crimes.

Is this why Germany's @AfD performed so well in EU elections?



A powerful speech from @Alice_Weidel breaks down why Germans are increasingly abandoning the left-liberal government.



The AfD is now the second-biggest political force in German politics. pic.twitter.com/ArN8AXXIa9 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 10, 2024

It is important to note that German statistics do not tell the whole story either, as many of the murders are committed by German citizens who are actually of foreign origin and were naturalized as German citizens.

For instance, Berlin’s lead prosecutor has stated that three out of every four migrant clan members actually have German citizenship.

As a result, every time one of these gang members commits a crime, the police record it as a German committing a crime.