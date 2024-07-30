Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Want Biden Out Of The White House Now!

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Rasmussen poll has found that a majority of Americans want Joe Biden to resign the presidency with immediate effect.

The poll found that 76 percent of likely voters approve of Biden stepping down from seeking another term, with just 18 percent of voters not approving of the decision.

However, the poll also reveals that 52 percent of Americans also believe that Biden is not capable of finishing his term and needs to go now, even though that would mean president Kamala.

Respondents were also asked “Will Joe Biden be remembered by most Americans as a great president, a good president, a bad president, or the worst president ever?”

The most popular response was “the worst president ever,” with 29 percent selecting this option. That is almost a third of Americans.

A further 21 percent said he would be remembered as a bad president, meaning half of respondents view his presidency as one of the worst in history.

Meanwhile, whoever is in charge of Biden’s X account still doesn’t understand how angry Americans are at the absolute state Biden has left the country in.

Biden still hasn’t even said why he dropped out. His staff are adamant it isn’t due to poor health.

So what is it then?

Once again we’re left asking this week, where is Biden?

Joe Biden was pushed out of the nomination.



He was last seen boarding a helicopter to go to Delaware AGAIN in an Olympics jacket with his crackhead son.

