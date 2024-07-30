They’re Gearing Up For Another One: Treasury Announces Up To $667 Million For Plandemic Fund

July 30, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

My guess is, just like last time, they will tie it all back to a major international sporting event. Know any of those taking place right now? Right on cue, the Treasury Secretary has announced it is pledging up to $667 million to the plandemic fund to support prevention, preparedness and response. One has to …



Read More...