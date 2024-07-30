This Is What The Final Stages Of A Bubble Economy Look Like Just Before A Collapse Happens
July 30, 2024 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYHow does it feel to be living on the edge of a bubble just before it bursts? Ever since the days of the Great Recession, our leaders have been going to extremes that we have never seen before as they attempt to keep our failing economy propped up. The Federal Reserve has created trillions upon …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments