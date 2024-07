Today in Supreme Court History: July 30, 1956

July 30, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

7/30/1956: Congress enacted a resolution, declaring that the motto of the United States is "In God we Trust." The Supreme Court declined to grant review in Newdow v.Congress, which considered the constitutionality of that motto.

