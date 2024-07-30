Unburdened: Kamala Harris Suddenly Rejects All Of Her Radical Positions

In 2019, Kamala Harris was rated the 'most liberal' Senator in a now-scrubbed rating from GovTrack. She's on record wanting to abolish ICE (which she compared to the KKK), letting criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber and rapists vote, banning fracking and offshore drilling, defunding the police, providing US taxpayer subsidized healthcare to illegals, and banning private health insurance.

According to the NY Times, "video clips of her old statements and interviews are being weaponized as Republicans aim to define her as a left-wing radical who is out of step with swing voters."

“The archive is deep,” said Brad Todd, a Republican strategist and ad maker who is working with David McCormick, the G.O.P. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, among other campaigns. “We will run out of time before we run out of video clips of Kamala Harris saying wacky California liberal things. I’m just not sure that the rest of this campaign includes much besides that.”

To that end, McCormick's campaign has produced one of the first TV ads to attack Harris on her longstanding positions.

Yet, according to the Times, nevermind all that- Harris is now a reformed moderate - and has suddenly reversed course on virtually all of her most radical views.

On Friday, the Harris campaign announced that she no longer wants to ban fracking - a 'significant shift' from where she stood four years ago. She's also reversed course on funding for border enforcement, no longer supports a single-payer health insurance program, and has walked back liberal fever dreams of a mandatory gun buyback.

She is no longer pushing for a single-payer health care system, and on Friday her campaign said she would maintain Mr. Biden’s pledge not to raise income taxes on people making less than $400,000 per year. -NYT

Packing the Court? Nah...

On Monday, as Mr. Biden prepared a speech in Texas calling for term limits and ethics guidelines for Supreme Court justices, the Trump campaign resurfaced statements Ms. Harris made in 2019 saying she was “open to this conversation” about expanding the Supreme Court. Ms. Harris, in a statement released by her campaign, endorsed Mr. Biden’s proposal, which does not call for adding additional justices to the court.

According to Matt Bennett, a co-founder of Third Way, a moderate Democratic think tank, Harris has 'evolved' into a Biden style centrist (if centrism is defined as letting 20+ million illegals into the country and cooking Americans with inflation).

"There’s a tremendous difference in changing one’s policy ideas and changing one’s principles," said Bennett. "She has not changed her principles. She still thinks climate change is an existential threat — she just doesn’t think the Green New Deal is the way to address it."

Sure Matt.

The Times also hints that Harris is essentially an idiot who didn't really understand her own positions while running for president in 2020.

...during that race, Ms. Harris also often appeared as if she were not sure what she believed. In a CNN town-hall event the day after what was widely viewed as a successful campaign rollout in Oakland, Calif., she appeared tentative while discussing health care policy, eventually saying she would eliminate private health insurance and institute a single-payer health care program. She would go on to propose an array of policies popular with progressives. She sought to increase pay for public-school teachers by an average of $13,500 through a bump in the estate tax. She also called for an assault weapons ban and said she would sign an executive order mandating background checks for customers of any dealer who sold more than five guns in a year. And she sought to close the gender pay gap by requiring large companies to certify that men and women were paid equally.

As an obvious aside, when Harris says "I'm open to that conversation," it means she has no idea what she's talking about. And she says that a lot.