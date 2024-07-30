US Home Prices Rose For 15th Straight Month In May, Despite Soaring Rates
July 30, 2024 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEUS Home Prices Rose For 15th Straight Month In May, Despite Soaring Rates
Tyler Durden Tue, 07/30/2024 - 09:09
Home prices in America's 20 largest cities rose for the 15th straight month in May (the latest data point from Case-Shiller's admittedly lagging series), up a better than expected 0.34% MoM to +6.81% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
Given the smoothing and heavy lag in the Case-Shiller data, it's hard to find a causal relationship between prices and mortgage rates, but with rates remaining above 7%, it seems hard to believe prices can continue their advance...
Source: Bloomberg
...but home prices are still tightly correlated with Fed Reserves which have slowed down...
Source: Bloomberg
...and a peak in the rate of price growth appears clear across all metros...
How is Powell going to cut rates when home prices are still rising near 7% per year?
