Brickbat: Go Big or Go Home

A federal judge in Texas has sentenced a civilian employee of the U.S. Army to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to five counts each of mail fraud and filing a false tax return. Janet Yamanaka Mello, who worked as a financial program manager at Fort Sam Houston, submitted fraudulent paperwork to receive grant funding for Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development, an organization she controlled which she claimed provided services to military members and their families. She stole almost $109 million over six years and used that money to buy real estate, vehicles, and high-end jewelry.

