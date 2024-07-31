Clinical Trials of Routine Childhood Vaccines Show That NONE OF THEM Were LICENSED By FDA Based On Long-Term Placebo-Controlled Trials

July 31, 2024   |   Tags:
Yet the criminal Food and Drug Administration, Big Pharma-pimping politicians, and the Mockingbird media continue to demand it of the People’s offspring!  Every single one advancing this needs to be brought to justice.  Why?  Because it’s now documented that there were no placebo-controlled long-term trials when it comes to clinical trials involving the mandated childhood …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x